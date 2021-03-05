Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Declines By 27.5%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JOF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.01. 44,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,346. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 35.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares during the period.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

