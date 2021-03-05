Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Decreases By 29.6%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the January 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KRYAY traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.57. 4,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $152.75. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.58.

KRYAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kerry Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

