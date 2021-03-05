Short Interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Rises By 53.4%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 915,700 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the January 28th total of 597,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:KTRA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 612,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,309. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis raised their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Maxim Group started coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.