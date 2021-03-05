Short Interest in Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Grows By 46.4%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the January 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Know Labs stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.90. 55,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,218. Know Labs has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

