Short Interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Rises By 62.9%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the January 28th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lion Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Lion Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGHL opened at $2.65 on Friday. Lion Group has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract-for-difference trading, insurance brokerage, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

