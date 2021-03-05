Short Interest in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Increases By 61.8%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the January 28th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
RAMP stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $87.38.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,306,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,774,000 after acquiring an additional 261,143 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in LiveRamp by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,396,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,177,000 after buying an additional 276,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after buying an additional 266,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.
