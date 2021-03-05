Short Interest in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Increases By 61.8%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the January 28th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RAMP stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,769.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,306,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,774,000 after acquiring an additional 261,143 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in LiveRamp by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,396,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,177,000 after buying an additional 276,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after buying an additional 266,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

