Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Rises By 63.5%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the January 28th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:LYSDY opened at $4.78 on Friday. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
