Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Rises By 63.5%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the January 28th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:LYSDY opened at $4.78 on Friday. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

