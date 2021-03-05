Short Interest in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Drops By 31.9%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the January 28th total of 12,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Magnite alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,354,473.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 292,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,172.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 30,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,691,645.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 491,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,592,104.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,336 shares of company stock worth $6,650,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $152,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,568,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,113,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,295. Magnite has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.