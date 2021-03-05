Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Declines By 30.0%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 28th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MJDLF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of MJDLF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. Major Drilling Group International has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

