Short Interest in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Declines By 26.7%

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 7,500,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,325,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,757. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

