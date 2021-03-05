Short Interest in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Drops By 25.4%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 41,040,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the January 28th total of 55,050,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,703,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,802,840. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 420,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 41,189 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.74.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

