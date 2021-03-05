Short Interest in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expands By 56.1%

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the January 28th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $6.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,547. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $179.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.22.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $287,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,375 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

