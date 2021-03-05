Short Interest in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Increases By 58.2%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the January 28th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Mogo stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. 133,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.93. Mogo has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mogo by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 574,131 shares during the period. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.68.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

