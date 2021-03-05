Short Interest in Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Declines By 26.3%

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the January 28th total of 278,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moxian stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Moxian as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Moxian stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. 4,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,730. Moxian has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

