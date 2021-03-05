Short Interest in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Increases By 63.3%

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the January 28th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Nova LifeStyle worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nova LifeStyle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NVFY stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. Nova LifeStyle has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $4.07.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

