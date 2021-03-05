Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Expands By 48.8%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 526,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the January 28th total of 354,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth about $109,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUV traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. 485,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,681. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

