Short Interest in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Rises By 45.6%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the January 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ORMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,714. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

