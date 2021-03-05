Short Interest in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Decreases By 25.3%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 28th total of 13,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.37. 1,063,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $23,433,882.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,113,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,779,934.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,195,168 shares of company stock valued at $79,945,094. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 98,463 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,566,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

