Short Interest in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Drops By 26.8%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 679,700 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the January 28th total of 928,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLL stock traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.50. 76,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,428. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The company has a market cap of $774.28 million, a P/E ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLL shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $66.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

