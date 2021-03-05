Short Interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Decreases By 28.9%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the January 28th total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 3,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,091. Pintec Technology has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

