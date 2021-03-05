Short Interest in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expands By 46.7%

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the January 28th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,160 shares of company stock worth $2,289,306 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 88.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 70,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 79,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

