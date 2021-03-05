Short Interest in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Decreases By 27.3%

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the January 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 491,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,413. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $77.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

