Short Interest in Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Decreases By 31.4%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 399,800 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the January 28th total of 583,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PROSY shares. ING Group started coverage on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosus has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS PROSY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,322. Prosus has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

