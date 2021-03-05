Short Interest in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Increases By 57.1%

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the January 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PURE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 144,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,591. PURE Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 million, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of -0.07.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

