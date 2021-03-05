Short Interest in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Increases By 57.1%

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the January 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PURE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 144,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,591. PURE Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 million, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of -0.07.
PURE Bioscience Company Profile
