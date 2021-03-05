Short Interest in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expands By 56.7%

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the January 28th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,086. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $191.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.56 and a 200-day moving average of $151.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

