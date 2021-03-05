Short Interest in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Expands By 55.5%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the January 28th total of 836,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of NYSE RFP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. 389,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,746. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $790.48 million, a PE ratio of -136.71 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 156.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 244,027 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 24.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,073,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 15.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 597,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

