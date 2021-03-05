Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Drops By 28.8%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the January 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:RYES traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 7,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,407. Rise Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

