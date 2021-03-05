Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Drops By 28.8%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the January 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:RYES traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 7,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,407. Rise Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.
About Rise Gold
Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.