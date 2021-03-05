Short Interest in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Drops By 25.3%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 28th total of 9,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,460,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,675,000 after acquiring an additional 337,562 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rite Aid by 27.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 337,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of Rite Aid stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.59. 2,185,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

