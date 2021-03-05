Short Interest in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Drops By 25.8%

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the January 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter worth $515,000.

Shares of SMTI stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,258. Sanara MedTech has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $169.50 million, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder that helps in the natural wound healing process; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser, a patented wound cleansing spray that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate biofilm; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Irrigation Solution that works to irrigate and remove microbes from the wound bed to help eliminate planktonic, immature, and mature biofilms.

