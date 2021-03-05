Short Interest in Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Increases By 51.4%

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the January 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

SSSAF stock remained flat at $$47.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Shurgard Self Storage SA engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use in Europe. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

