Short Interest in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Decreases By 27.3%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 28th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SV. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,048,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SV traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $9.85. 2,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,347. Spring Valley Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

