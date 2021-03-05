Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Rises By 51.3%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the January 28th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Sumitomo stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 62,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.81. Sumitomo has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

