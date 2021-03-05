Short Interest in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Expands By 46.1%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 106,380,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the January 28th total of 72,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 586,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.
Sundial Growers stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,475,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,429,875. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.96.
Sundial Growers Company Profile
Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
