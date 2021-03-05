Short Interest in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Expands By 46.1%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 106,380,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the January 28th total of 72,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 586,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Sundial Growers stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,475,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,429,875. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

