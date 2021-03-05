Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Expands By 62.5%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.3 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thales in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

THLEF stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. Thales has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $103.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.62.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

