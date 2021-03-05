Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Grows By 61.5%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the January 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE GCV opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $713,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

