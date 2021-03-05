Short Interest in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Grows By 56.2%

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the January 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other news, Director Warren Olsen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWN stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.60. 17,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,078. The Taiwan Fund has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

