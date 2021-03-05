Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Grows By 54.7%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the January 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THKLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised THK from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of THKLY opened at $16.31 on Friday. THK has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.04.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

