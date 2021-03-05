Short Interest in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Drops By 27.3%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 679,700 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the January 28th total of 934,300 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 403,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after acquiring an additional 510,285 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,622,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after buying an additional 372,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 241,770 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 128,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. 292,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,669. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $371.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

