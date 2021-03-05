Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Drops By 29.7%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 956,100 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the January 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $783,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $100.85 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.18 and a 52 week high of $113.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

