Short Interest in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Rises By 46.1%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the January 28th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $13.53 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $3,161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

