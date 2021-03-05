Short Interest in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Rises By 46.1%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the January 28th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $13.53 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $3,161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.
