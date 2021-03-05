Short Interest in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Drops By 27.7%

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the January 28th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. 1,885,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSTO. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 188.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 84.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

