Short Interest in Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Drops By 25.4%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the January 28th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.3 days.

WIPKF opened at $30.98 on Friday. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding segment offers portion control and single-serve containers, plastic sheets, and custom and retort trays, as well as lidding products for food, pet food, beverage, dairy, and industrial and healthcare applications; and specialized printed packaging products to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, and cosmetic and personal care markets.

