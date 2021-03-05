Short Interest in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Expands By 63.3%

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the January 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ZIVO Bioscience stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. ZIVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.18.
ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile
Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.