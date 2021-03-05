Short Interest in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Expands By 63.3%

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the January 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ZIVO Bioscience stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. ZIVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.