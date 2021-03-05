ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock Price Up 6.9% After Insider Buying Activity

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.21. Approximately 210,643 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 59,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

Specifically, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,076,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $98,187.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,591 shares of company stock worth $370,789 and have sold 38,028 shares worth $1,318,164. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $437.20 million, a P/E ratio of 159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 570.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

