Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Shutterstock posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%.

SSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.43. The company had a trading volume of 395,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,049. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average is $65.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 27,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $2,340,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,915,366.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,333 shares of company stock worth $9,651,065. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144,274 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 13.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 259.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $2,287,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 50.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

