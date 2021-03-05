Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $3.26. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 14,073 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

