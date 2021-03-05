Sify Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 8,417 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 550% compared to the typical volume of 1,294 call options.

SIFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

SIFY traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 384,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,146. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

