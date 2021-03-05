Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.12

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and traded as low as $2.83. Sigma Labs shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 414,055 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Sigma Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

