Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 54.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $216.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $231.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.59.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.24.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.