Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,749 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Signature Bank worth $13,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 131.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 10.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 5.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $216.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.59. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $231.15.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.24.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

